Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,989 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.56. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

