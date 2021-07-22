Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $96,652.91 and $153.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00054194 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,013,250 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

