Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of Ryerson worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ryerson by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ryerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $557.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

