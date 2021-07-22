SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $12,010.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00006303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 701,822 coins and its circulating supply is 674,680 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

