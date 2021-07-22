Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.00917895 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

