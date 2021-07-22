SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $425.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,260.83 or 1.00023580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01262738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00364622 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00441759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052472 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

