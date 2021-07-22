Safex Token (SFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,347.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $3,347.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

