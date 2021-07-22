Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
