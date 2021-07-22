Saia (SAIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

