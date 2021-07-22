Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAL. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

