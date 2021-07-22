SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,046.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $12,046.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00852064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.