Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.84 ($31.58). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.74 ($31.46), with a volume of 162,421 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

