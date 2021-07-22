Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 13,776 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 266,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

