Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down GBX 265 ($3.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,038 ($52.76). 3,905,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,287.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.