Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

