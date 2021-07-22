SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

SAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

