SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.
SAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
