SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

SAP stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

