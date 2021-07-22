SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

