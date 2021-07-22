SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.
Shares of SAP opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.