SaTT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,057.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a market cap of $3.23 million and $115,057.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00858208 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

