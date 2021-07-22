Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.61 million and the lowest is $58.99 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $4,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

