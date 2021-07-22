Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.61 million and the lowest is $58.99 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $4,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.