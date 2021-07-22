Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,092 ($14.27). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.19), with a volume of 261,004 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,156.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

