Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Raised by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Schneider National worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schneider National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schneider National by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Schneider National by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

SNDR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

