Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY21 guidance at $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

