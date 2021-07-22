Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SCHL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 117,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

