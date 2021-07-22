Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE Y opened at $662.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.45. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.