Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 14,695 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MediaAlpha worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,758 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

