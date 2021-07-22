Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of uniQure worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $785,722. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

