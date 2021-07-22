Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

