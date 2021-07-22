Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.17). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.