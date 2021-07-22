Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SFM opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

