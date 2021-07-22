Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,074,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

