Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Arcosa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ACA stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

