Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,000 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.