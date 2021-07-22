Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 63,730 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,730 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Fathom worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $410.47 million and a P/E ratio of -82.29.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $557,643.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $690,222.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654 over the last quarter.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

