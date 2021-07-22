Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,530,000.

Shares of RTPYU stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

