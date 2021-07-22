Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $323.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.75 and a 12-month high of $328.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.01.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

