Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,231. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.43.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

