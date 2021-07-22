Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.27% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,425,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,346. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.