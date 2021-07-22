Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Olin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 19,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.39. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

