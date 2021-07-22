Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ternium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,624. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

