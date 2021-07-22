Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 228,850 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.07. 37,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,659. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

