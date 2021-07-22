Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 500,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

