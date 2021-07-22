Scopus Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,715 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.53% of GATX worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $89.60. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,494. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

