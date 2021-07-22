Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $55.92. 192,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,974. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

