Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 950,000 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,187,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.20% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. 7,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.