Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,503 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Element Solutions worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $18,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Element Solutions by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,095. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.