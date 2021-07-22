Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.33% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ CVLG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

