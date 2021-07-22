Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 344.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,098,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $531.76. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.