Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $23.48 Million in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,475,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 7.50% of FAST Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FST. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 388,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,230. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 93,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,627. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.