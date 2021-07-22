Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $7.13 Million in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.88% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOTZ. Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CarLotz stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 38,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

