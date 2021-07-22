Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000.

OCAXU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,546. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

